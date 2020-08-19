THE ISLAND OF GIANT INSECTS: English Dub Kickstarter For Anime Film Has Officially Reached Its Goal

After months of donations and marketing, the English dub Kickstarter for The Island of Giant Insects has finally reached its goal! Hit the jump for more information on what's to come!

Recently, an announcement came from the Kickstarter of The Island of Giant Insects English dub film in which a new cast member had been announced. During that time, the donations were very close to their goal and were almost at the finish line.

The English dub of the film would cover the same movie released back in January, in which a group of students is stranded and forced to survive against incredibly large and carnivorous insects. The release was a hit in Japan and quickly prompted the Kickstarter for the new dub.

Thankfully, news has officially broken that the Kickstarter goal of $37,551 by raising a total of $39,303! With the dub being handled by Sound Cadence Studios, it's only a matter of time before the English dub of the movie hits the screens!

Whether or not the film will get a theatrical release has yet to be seen, but anything is possible! We would love to hear your thoughts on the upcoming film in the usual spot!





The survival horror story begins when Mutsumi Oribe and her classmates are flying for a school field trip, and their plane crashes. They drift onto an island dominated by giant insects. The tagline for the anime is, "On that island … humans are merely insect fodder."



The English dub of The Island of Giant Insects will be coming soon!