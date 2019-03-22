THE ISLAND OF GIANT INSECTS: New Promo Video Released

Survival horror series "The Island of Giant Insects", will be getting the anime treatment very soon; and has even released a brand new promo video in celebration. Hit the jump to check it out!

When a group of kids become stranded on a deserted island, inhabited by giant insects, tensions beggin to run high as the stakes become incredibly dire when facing off against carnivorous beasts. This is the story of The Island of Giant Insects. Yasutaka Fujimi and art group RED ICE, began the series in the pages of Akita Shoten's Champion Cross and later Manga Cross website. The series began in 2014 and garnered a loyal fanbase. So much so that a new OVA project has been unveiled and the teaser can be seen below.







The prducer of the series stated that the OVA would serve as a prequel to the overall main anime that is set to release, with a little help from the crowdfunding page that was opened in support. A DVD bundle with the manga's sixth volume is set for release on June 20th in Japan and Crunchyroll will also be streaming the OVA worldwide. Excited for the new series? Share your thoughts in the comments!

