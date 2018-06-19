The J-Novel Club Has Licensed The LAZY DUNGEON MASTER Light Novel's
Earlier this week the J-Novel Club made the announcement that they have officially licensed the Lazy Dungeon Master light novel series. Part of the first volume can be previewed online for free, and paid service is offering the first half of the first volume. The e-book for the full first volume will be available for purchase in late July of this year.
The light novel is described by the J-Novel Club as:
“Come on, kill all those bandits for me already!” “No thanks. I don't wanna do any work.”
My name is Keima Masuda, and my hobby is doing exactly nothing every day... but one fateful night, I was summoned to another world where I met a blonde young girl who I named Rokuko. It seemed that fortune was on my side and I would soon be living a wonderful life free of work. But even though I'm a guy who loves sleeping more than eating, Rokuko demanded that I help her.
“Save my dungeon! By the way, since you're the Dungeon Master, you'll die too if the Dungeon Core is destroyed.”
The dungeon only had one room, and the Core was already surrounded by bandits. Seriously? It's a checkmate already. I've gotta break out of this impossible situation so I can stop working and just sleep!
