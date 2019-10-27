The Kyoto Animation Studio Tragedy Has Resulted In A Change To Gasoline Sale Laws In Japan

A new report out of Japan has revealed that the July 18th arson at Kyoto Animation Studios that resulted in 36 deaths has led to changes in the way gasoline sales are conducted.

Immediately after the July 18th tragedy at Kyoto Animation's Building 1, the Japanese Fire and Disaster Management Agency asked gasoline sellers to check purchaser IDs and ask what they were inteding to use the gasoline for- however, after reports that many declined to provide such information, it's now mandatory for buyers to do so.



The new rule will reportedly go into effect in February. The goal of the new law is to have gasoline sellers report suspicious buyers to the proper authorities.



The 41-year-old arsonist purchased 40 liters (10.5 gallons) of gasoline and used a handcart to roll it to the Kyto Animation offices before setting the building ablaze. The suspect is still in the hospital, recovering from his injuries and has yet to be formally arrested.

