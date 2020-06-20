THE MISFIT OF DEMON KING ACADEMY: New Anime Series Announced To Stream On Crunchyroll

After a delay from is initial spring release, The Misfit of Demon King Academy is finally getting ready to premiere! While coming to Japan, the series will also be streaming on Crunchyroll!

What began as a novel series in 2017, Shu Kayakahura's The Misfit of Demon King Academy: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School With His Descendants, tells the story of a Demon King who returns from a past life and is forced to go to school in a world where magic is not as strong as it was. The series was a massive hit upon release and even ended up being adapted into a light novel series!

As of now, the novel series has released seven volumes, with no end in sight! The series was also adapted into a manga series that is also helmed by Kayakahura. The manga has published in the Square Enix Manga Up! Website, with three volumes released so far.

With the printed success of the manga, it was only a matter of time before the series would venture into the world of anime. With the help of the animation studio, SILVER LINK, and Shin Oonuma as chief director with Masafumi Tamura and Mirai Minato as director and assistant director, that anime is becoming a reality!

With the shortened titled of, The Misfit of Demon Academy, the series was initially set to premiere this past spring, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the show was postponed to summer.

In a recent reveal, the release date for the show was officially announced! Not only will it air in Japan, but also on Crunchyroll! With the release coming so soon, make sure to share your thoughts on the new update, and don't forget to check out the latest English subbed trailer from Aniplex of America!

Despite their appetite for destruction, even demon kings tire of all the blood and chaos sometimes! When Anoth reincarnates in the hopes of a more peaceful life, he ends up going to school with his descendants in his old castle 2,000 years later. But with magic on its last legs in this era, no one is able to assess Anoth's true power!

The Misfit of Demon King Academy will premiere on July 4th!