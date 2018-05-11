THE PRICE OF SMILES Showcases New Footage In Latest Commercial

Tatsunoko Production's upcoming original anime series, Egao no Daika , has released a new television commercial with never-before-seen footage. Here is more on the series.

The official Happinet Pictures YouTube channel has uploaded a 15 second television commercial for the upcoming original anime series Egao no Daika or The Cost of Smiles. The video has quick scenes of the protagonists running together and shows that the main character will have some growth.

Toshimasa Suzuki is directing the series, Shinichi Inozume is under series composition, naoto Nakamura handles the character design, Tsubasa Ito produces the music and Tatsunoko Productions animates the project. The opening theme is Egao no Kanata by Chiho feat majiko and the ending is Kono Sekai ni Hanataba o by kimi no orphee. The two cast members revealed are Yumiri Hanamori as Yuuki and Saori Hayami as Stella.

Below you can find the promotional trailer that also serves as the series' introduction and the key visual that features the two main characters running across a sea of daisy flowers. The video does not do much in terms of story details, it just has several shots of the characters and it establishes the relationships we will be seeing in the show. The series has a release date of January 2019.











