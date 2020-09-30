THE QUINTESSENTIAL QUINTUPLETS: A Brand New Promo For The Second Season Has Released

A new promo has released for the second season of the hit series, The Quintessential Quintuplets ! Hit the jump to check out the brand new footage!

Tutoring can be a difficult and sometimes stressful job, especially if whoever is being tutored has no interest in learning. However, things can get even more difficult when there is a little bit of romance thrown in, according to Negi Haruba's The Quintessential Quintuplets.

Following a young man who must tutor five sisters who would all rather do anything else but learn, the manga released in the pages of Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2017. Since its release, the series has even spawned an anime that has already completed its first season!

With the second season underway, the show's official website revealed a brand new TV ad that showcases a ton of new footage. Some staff announcements were made as well that include Art Director, Akihito Ougiyama, and Director of Photography, Daisuke Chiba!

The new season looks to be a fantastic follow-up to the original hit, and fans are very excited. Make sure to check out the new video below, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!





One day, a poor high school second-year named Futaro Uesugi comes across a private tutoring gig with good pay. But his pupils are his classmates!! And they're quintuplets!! A-and they're all gorgeous girls, but they're also troublemakers who hate to study and are on the verge of flunking out! And his first task is simply gaining the sisters' trust?! Every day is a party! The curtain is rising on the Nakano quintuplets' quirky romantic comedy with five times the cute!!



The new season of The Quintessential Quintuplets will premiere in Japan in January 2021!