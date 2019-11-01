THE QUINTESSENTIAL QUINTUPLETS Anime Series Reveals 12 Episode Count

The official Quintessentail Quintuplets website has shared its episode count for the first season of the anime adaptation. 12 episodes will be broadcasted and spread out through five Blu-ray and DVD home video releases. The five volumes will be out on March 20, April 17, May 15, June 19 and July 17. There is no word on how many episodes each disc will have.
Crunchyroll is streaming the show with English subtitles and Funimation will stream it with English dubs. The following networks broadcast the show: TBS, Sun TV and BS-TBS. The show premiered on January 10, 2019. The anime series is directed by Satoshi Kuwabara, Keiichiro Ochi is writing the script, Michinosuke Nakamura performs the character designs and Tezuka Productions is the studio doing the animation.
Cast
Inori Minase as Itsuki Nakano
Kana Hanazawa as Ichika Nakano
Miku Itou as Miku Nakano
Ayana Taketatsu as Nino Nakano
Ayane Sakura as Yotsuba as Nakano
Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Fuutarou Uesugi
Natsumi Takamori as Raiha Uesugi
Satoshi Hino as Isanari Uesugi
The Quintessential Quintuplets is a manga series written and drawn by Negi Haruba. The series has been publishing since August 2017 and currently has 6 volumes out. Kodansha USA has the North American license and Weekly Shonen does the serialization.
Fuutarou Uesugi is a poor, antisocial ace student who one day meets the rich transfer student Itsuki Nakano. They argue but when Uesugi realizes he is to be her tutor, he tries to get on better terms. While trying to do so he meets four other girls.
The Quintessential Quintuplets is streaming in Crunchyroll with English subtitles and will be available in Funimation with English dubs on January 30
