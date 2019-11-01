THE QUINTESSENTIAL QUINTUPLETS Anime Series Reveals 12 Episode Count

The anime adaptation of author Negi Haruba's comedy romance shonen manga series, The Quintessential Quintuplets , has shared its 12 episode count for its first season. Here is more.

The official Quintessentail Quintuplets website has shared its episode count for the first season of the anime adaptation. 12 episodes will be broadcasted and spread out through five Blu-ray and DVD home video releases. The five volumes will be out on March 20, April 17, May 15, June 19 and July 17. There is no word on how many episodes each disc will have.

Crunchyroll is streaming the show with English subtitles and Funimation will stream it with English dubs. The following networks broadcast the show: TBS, Sun TV and BS-TBS. The show premiered on January 10, 2019. The anime series is directed by Satoshi Kuwabara, Keiichiro Ochi is writing the script, Michinosuke Nakamura performs the character designs and Tezuka Productions is the studio doing the animation.

Cast

Inori Minase as Itsuki Nakano

Kana Hanazawa as Ichika Nakano

Miku Itou as Miku Nakano

Ayana Taketatsu as Nino Nakano

Ayane Sakura as Yotsuba as Nakano

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Fuutarou Uesugi

Natsumi Takamori as Raiha Uesugi

Satoshi Hino as Isanari Uesugi