THE QUINTESSENTIAL QUINTUPLETS Shares Its Official Release Date

The anime adaptation of author Negi Haruba's comedy romance shonen manga series, The Quintessential Quintuplets, has shared its official release date. Here is more information on the series.

The official 5Hanayome_anime Twitter account has shared the release date of upcoming The Quintessential Quintuplets anime series. The tweet announces that the following networks will start broadcasting the show: TBS, Sun TV and BS-TBS. The show has a January 10, 2019 release date.

The anime series will be directed by Satoshi Kuwabara, Keiichiro Ochi is writing the script, Michinosuke Nakamura performs the character designs and Tezuka Productions is the studio doing the animation. The two relatively new actors are:

Natsumi Takamori as Raiha Uesugi

Satoshi Hino as Isanari Uesugi

The Quintessential Quintuplets is a manga series written and drawn by Negi Haruba. The series has been publishing since August 2017 and currently has 6 volumes out. Kodansha USA has the North American license and Weekly Shonen does the serialization.