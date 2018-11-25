THE QUINTESSENTIAL QUINTUPLETS Shares Its Official Release Date

The official 5Hanayome_anime Twitter account has shared the release date of upcoming The Quintessential Quintuplets anime series. The tweet announces that the following networks will start broadcasting the show: TBS, Sun TV and BS-TBS. The show has a January 10, 2019 release date.
The anime series will be directed by Satoshi Kuwabara, Keiichiro Ochi is writing the script, Michinosuke Nakamura performs the character designs and Tezuka Productions is the studio doing the animation. The two relatively new actors are:
Natsumi Takamori as Raiha Uesugi
Satoshi Hino as Isanari Uesugi
The Quintessential Quintuplets is a manga series written and drawn by Negi Haruba. The series has been publishing since August 2017 and currently has 6 volumes out. Kodansha USA has the North American license and Weekly Shonen does the serialization.
The voice cast is the following: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Futaro, Kana Hanazawa as Ichika, Ayana Taketatsu as Nino, Miku Itou as Miku, Ayane Sakura as Yotsuba and Inori Minase as Itsuki.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]