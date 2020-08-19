The Third Fate/stay night [Heaven’s Feel] Movie Debuts Number 1 In Japanese Theaters

The final entry of the Heaven’s Feel movie trilogy, "Fate/stay night [Heaven’s Feel] III. spring song" claimed first place in Japanese theaters for its opening weekend earning 4.48 million-dollars.

The final entry in the Fate/stay night [Heaven’s Feel] film trilogy, Fate/stay night [Heaven’s Feel] III. spring song debuted into its opening weekend strong by selling 70,000 tickets for 474,890,600 yen or 4.48 million USD, while claiming number one for weekend sales in Japan. The film released in Japanese theaters on August 15th after its original launch date of March 28th was postponed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Spring Song was scheduled to premiere at the The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles on April 17 for North American audiences but Aniplex of America also pulled the event due to COVID-19. The film was planned to release for North American theaters on May 7th, with a double feature of the first two films for April 23rd.

The first film, Fate/stay night [Heaven’s Feel] I. presage flower, also debuted at number 1 during its opening weekend back in October 2017, selling 980,000 tickets and earning 1.5 billion yen (around $13.5 million USD). The film was soon brought over to North American theaters in November and December, followed by an English dub for U.S. theaters in 2018 .

The second part, Fate/stay night [Heaven’s Feel] II. lost butterfly, premiered in Japan on January 2019 and received screenings in North America in March 2019. It sold 1 million tickets and earned 1.5 billion yen (about 13.5 million USD).

It’s currently unknown if or when Aniplex of America will bring Spring Song to North American theaters.