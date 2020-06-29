TOKYO REVENGERS: Japan's Live-Action Adaption Delayed Due To COVID-19

Based on the hit manga of the same name, the live-action adaption of Ken Wakui's Tokyo Revengers has been delayed due to COVID-19. Hit the jump for more information on the postponement!

In 2017, creator Ken Waiku launched the manga series, Tokyo Revengers. The series was published in the pages of Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine and has released 15 compiled volumes, so far.

The series tells the story of a young man who decides to use time travel to change his life and save the life of a girlfriend he had in middle school. However, his mission is not as simple as it seems. The series has been such a hit that a live-action film adaption is coming, directed by Tsutomu Hanabusa and distributed by Warner Bros. Japan.

The live-action adaption is no the first creation to get the film treatment, as his previous work, Shinjuku Swan, spawned multiple live-action films and TV shows, and an anime coming next year! Shinjuku Swan was serialized from 2005-2013.

However, as the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread throughout the world, Japan was forced to close the doors to many businesses, events, and productions over the summer. Sadly, these postponements are still coming, and Tokyo Revengers has been forced to take part in the delay.

Initially slated for an October release, the production has been forced to delay the release to a now unknown date. Make sure to share your thoughts on the recent delay in the comments section below!

Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he's a complete and total virgin … At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days!! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang!!



Tokyo Revengers announce a new release date when it has been decided.