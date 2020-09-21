TONIKAWA: OVER THE MOON FOR YOU A Brand New English Subtitled Trailer Has Begun Streaming

A brand new English subtitled trailer for TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You has released ahead of its October release. Hit the jump to check out the new video!

Marriage is considered one of the biggest steps that a person can take in their lives. Typically, people will marry once they are absolutely sure they want to be with the other person for the rest of their lives, but what happens when you have decided that before the end of high school?

Based on Kenjiro Hata's Fly Me To The Moon manga, TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You tells the story of a young man who confesses his love for a girl he meets in school; however, she will only date him if they get married. With that rule in place, the two find each other married at 18 and begin a new life as newlyweds.

The new anime is expected to release this October in both Japan and on the streaming service Crunchyroll! Since there is so much buzz surrounding the new series, a brand new English subtitled trailer has started streaming!

There are sure to be some twists and turns in the new series, and the trailer seems to add to that! Make sure to check it out below, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!





The comedy follows a boy named Nasa who meets a "generally cute" girl named Tsukasa on the day of his high school entrance exams, and immediately falls in love with her. Nasa confesses his feelings, but her response is that she will only go out with him if they get married. Years later, on Nasa's 18th birthday, she suddenly appears to get married. Thus begins Nasa's newlywed lifestyle.



TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You will release in Japan and on Crunchyroll on October 2nd!