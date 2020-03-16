TOWER OF GOD: Brand New Character Trailer Released

The brand new Crunchyroll series, Tower of God, is coming soon to the platform. Before that there was a brand new character trailer released. Hit the jump to check it out!

SIU's Tower of God anime has recently been announced to be apart of a huge anime lineup coming from Crunchyroll. The series, which began in Korea, tells the story of a man who battles his way up a fabled tower that forces him to make new allies and face dangerous foes, while trying to find the one person he could safely call a friend. The series bagan in 2010 before finally getting the anime treatment, this year.

Recently, a brand new character trailer was released for the upcoming series, showing off new animations and footage! Make sure to check out the action packed clips, of the Crunchyroll original, below!

Excited for the new series? Ready to see what it has to offer? Share your thoughts in the comments! Tower of God premiers on Crunchyroll, April 1st!