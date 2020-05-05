TOWER OF GOD: Yoko Hikasa Added To Cast Of New Anime

Successful voice actress Yoko Hikasa has been added to the cast of the new Tower of God anime. Hit the jump for more details on her role!

SIU's Tower of God manhwa, is a series based out of Korea; that has found its way to Japan in the form of anime. The story is told from the perspective of a young boy, who tackles the task of battling his way through the tower of God, ffacing foes and making friends, all in an effort to save someone close to him. The series premiered back in the beginning of April, as apart of Crunchyroll's lastest initiative to bring Korean manhwa to a larger audience, in association with WEBTOON.

Since its release, the series has been a major hit, bringing a lot of attention from classic and new anime fans; thanks to its compelling story and unique animation. Takashi Sano (Transformers: Energon) brings his directorial skills in bringing this compelling story to a large audience. Even with the series having been released since April, there are still new casting announcements to be revealed.

In a recent bit of news, it has been revelealed that veteran voice actres Yoko Hikasa has been added to the cast, voicing the character Karen. Hikasa's voice has been heard in a multitude of video games and anime, including Street Fighter V, Final Fantasy XIII-2, Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, and Fire Emblem Heroes; to name a few.





Excited for the new addition? Still need to catch up on the series? Make sure to share in the usual spot! Tower of God is playing now, on Crunchyroll!