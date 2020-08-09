TRUE COOKING MASTER BOY: Season 2 Of The Hit Cooking Series Returns Next Year

While many fans of the culinary manga and anime genre are aware of Food Wars!, there is another series that has been in publication for even longer! Released in 1995, True Cooking Master Boy was created by Etsushi Ogawa and set the story in 19th century China, following a boy who goes on a culinary adventure after becoming the youngest Super Chef in history.

The series initially published in the pages of Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine, with the first series releasing 17 compiled volumes. When the second series began in 2017, the series was an immediate hit and is still releasing new chapters, with seven volumes out so far.

Since the manga was such a hit, an anime series was not far behind, and in 1997, the first 52 episode series released! Following the conclusion of the first series, much like the manga, it would be until many years later that the second series released in 2019. As of now, the first season is the only one released; however, the second season is not far behind!

A new announcement has revealed that the series second season has officially been confirmed and will release sometime next year! In celebration of the release, a brand new teaser and visual was released that can be seen below! Make sure to check them out, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments below!









During the 19th century China, the protagonist, Liu Maoxing, wins the title of Super Chef and is the youngest to do so in history. His master, Zhou Yu, suggests that he broaden his skills as a chef even more, so he goes on a journey around China with his friends Shirou and Meili. Mao’s mother, Bei, had wished for everyone’s happiness and fought against the Underground Cooking Society. In order to continue his mother’s wishes and protect the Legendary Cooking Utensils from the Underground Cooking Society, Mao and his friends go on a journey...



True Cooking Master Boy will release in Japan in 2021!