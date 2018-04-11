TWIN STAR EXORCISTS Is Releasing Its Third Novel On December
Manga author Yoshiaki Sukeno has announced that the third novel in the Twin Star Exorcists will be launching on December 4. Shueisha will publish it and Hajime Tanaka is coming back as the writer. The focus of the novel will be Seigen, Shimon and Tenma's mysterious past. You can find some rough sketches below.
Author Hajime Tanaka's upcoming fantasy supernatural shonen novel series, Twin Star Exorcists, is launching its third novel next month. Here is more information on the series.
The first novel in the series came out on August 4, 2016 and is written by Hajime Tanaka and drawn by Yoshiaki Sukeno. The manga series with the same name is written and drawn by Yoshiaki Sukeno. It has been publishing since November 2, 2013 and is serialized by Jump SQ. The anime series aired from April 2016 to March 2017 and has 50 episodes in total. Crunchyroll has the English license and Studio Pierrot animated it.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]