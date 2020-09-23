UMA MUSUME PRETTY DERBY: A New Teaser For The Second Season Of The Unique Series Has Released

Derby races have gotten a lot more interesting thanks to Uma Musume Pretty Derby . Hit the jump to check out the brand new teaser for the upcoming second season!

Horse racing has to be one of the most lucrative sports ever to exist (considering people love to bet on them so much), but what happens when nothing in the event changes expect for the competitors? Uma Musume Pretty Derby is an anime based on the CyGames franchise and follows a group of girls who are reincarnations of famous racehorses.

Keeping the ears, tails, and skills, these girls compete as they usually would as horses, except now on two legs. Not wholly played for laughs, the series offers a lot of heart that helps propel the show into a much more serious and heartfelt anime.

The first season of the anime was released in 2018 and was a massive hit with fans. It finally looks like the show is coming back with a brand new season sometime next year! To help build excitement, a new teaser for the season was also released and can be seen below!

While the show is definitely an acquired taste, it is without a doubt worth checking out! Make sure to check out the teaser below, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!





In a world very much like our own, great race horses of the past have a chance to be reborn as “horse girls” – girls with the ears and tails of horses as well as their speed and endurance.



Uma Musume Pretty Derby's second season is coming in 2021!