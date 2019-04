Universal Japan To Expand GODZILLA, EVANGELION And ATTACK ON TITAN Attractions

Over the past week,revelaed plans for a slew of "Cool Japan" attractions, within the park. THese attractions include an update on thewhich is am interactive film. These attractions usually have the title of the series and then "the real" right after. This isn't the first time USJ has had these atttractions and the expansions keep coming, with plans for attractions and restaurants themed after shows such asandto name a few.One such attraction will be, which will feature the audience as they join the survey corps to defend wall maria from a Titan assault! The best part about this is actual survey corps members will be seen flying around the venue. Another highly anticipated crossover attraction is. This will feature the King of the Monsters and Eva Unit 0-1 in a brand new story set in Shin-Osaka City III and will feature exciting 3-D and special effects. Excited for the new attractions? Sailor Moon and Godzilla/Evangelion tickets will go on sale April 11th and open on May 31st till August 25th.