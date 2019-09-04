Universal Japan To Expand GODZILLA, EVANGELION And ATTACK ON TITAN Attractions
Over the past week, Universal Studios Japan revelaed plans for a slew of "Cool Japan" attractions, within the park. THese attractions include an update on the Sailor Moon: The Miracle 4D ~Moon Palace Chapter~ which is am interactive film. These attractions usually have the title of the series and then "the real" right after. This isn't the first time USJ has had these atttractions and the expansions keep coming, with plans for attractions and restaurants themed after shows such as Detective Conan, Lupin the 3rd, Godzilla, Evangelion and Attack on Titian to name a few.
Universal Japan is ready to take some of the country's best and well known kaiju and anime to all new heights. Hit the jump for more details!
One such attraction will be Attack on Titan the Real, which will feature the audience as they join the survey corps to defend wall maria from a Titan assault! The best part about this is actual survey corps members will be seen flying around the venue. Another highly anticipated crossover attraction is Godzilla vs. Evangelion the Real 4-D. This will feature the King of the Monsters and Eva Unit 0-1 in a brand new story set in Shin-Osaka City III and will feature exciting 3-D and special effects. Excited for the new attractions? Sailor Moon and Godzilla/Evangelion tickets will go on sale April 11th and open on May 31st till August 25th.
