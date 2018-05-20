UTADA HIKARU Lends Her Voice To The Film PENGUIN HIGHWAY

Utada Hikaru, of Kingdom Hearts fame, will be giving her voice to a fun family film called Penguin Highway. Hithte jump for a sneak peek of the song!

A new film from TOHO called Penguin Highway, a film about a summer through the eyes of a boy who finds a penguin in his small town, is the latest film from director Ishida Hiroyashu (Rain Town), and stars Kita Kana (Good Morning Call). It was also revealed that famed J-Pop star Utada Hikaru, will be providing an original song for the film! Hikaru is best known for her songs "Simple and Clean" and "Sanctuary" from the Kingdom Hearts franchise. her song, titled "Good Night" can be heard in the trailer released for the film below.







This song sounds amazing and has just as much heart as the film attatched to it. Penguin Highway will be released in Japan this year, on August 17th.

