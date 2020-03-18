VIOLET EVERGARDEN: New Visual For The Upcoming Release
With Violet Evergarden hitting Japanese theaters next month, a brand new poster has been released for the movie! Hit the jump to check out the new visual!
The arson attack that struck Kyoto Animation last year caused multitudes of delays due to the casualties that were inflicted on that day. One of the many questions raised were in regards to the statuses of some of the delayed projects, months after incident. It now appears that one such project, even after one of those lenghty delays, managed to make its way through production and will be hitting Japanese theaters this spring.
Violet Evergarden: The Movie was one of the most anticipated films coming out of Kyoto Animation and the buildup for the inevitable release has been very exciting. Now, it looks like a brand new poster for the movie has been released, showing an amazing visual, ahead of its Spring release. Check it out below!
Excited for the new film? In love with the new poster? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments below! Violet Evergarden: The Movie releases in Japan on April 24th.
