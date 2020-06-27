VIOLET EVERGARDEN: THE MOVIE New Trailer Showcases The Film's Theme Song Ahead Of Fall Release

Just after the announcement of Violet Evergarden: The Movie's new release date, a brand new trailer began to stream! Hit the jump to check out the new footage and give a listen to the film's theme song!

The Violet Evergarden franchise is a series that has established itself as one of the mainstays of Kyoto Animation. Since its first 13 episode anime, the series has stayed with the studio through its other releases.

The light novel series began in 2015 and ran for five years and four volumes, telling the story of a young woman who, after returning from the war, decides to become a ghostwriter. The drama series has been a massive hit since its release.

The first film in the franchise, Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll, was released in 2019, a year after the anime. Still handled by Kyoto Animation, the success of the spin-off film aided the crew in their work on the upcoming direct sequel to the anime, Violet Evergarden: The Movie.

The upcoming film has been plagued with more than one delay, the first being due to the tragic arson case that took the lives of many creators and employees, and the second being due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While it seemed that the film might never release, the crew persevered and have officially been able to announce when to exact the highly anticipated film. While the news initially broke after repairing the original anime, its September release date was confirmed with the release of a brand new trailer for the film.

In the trailer, the film's theme "WILL" by TRUE, can be heard. With the film getting closer to release, expect more news in the coming months! Make sure to give it a listen below and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!





The story revolves around Auto Memory Dolls: people initially employed by a scientist named Dr. Orland to assist his blind wife Mollie in writing her novels, and later hired by other people who needed their services. In the present time, the term refers to the industry of writing for others. The story follows Violet Evergarden's journey of reintegrating back into society after the war is over and her search for her life's purpose now that she is no longer a soldier in order to understand the last words her major, Gilbert, had told her: "I love you."

Violet Evergarden: The Movie will release, in Japan, on September 18th!