VLADLOVE: A New Character Preview For Maki Has Released

A new anime is coming on the scene that is sure to get fans excited. Hit the jump to check out a new character trailer for the vampiric anime, VladLove

Ghost in the Shell director Mamuro Oshii is tackling a brand new project that may be his most out of the box concept yet! VladLove tells the story of a young girl named Mitsugu Bamba, who loves to donate blood so much that she will even brave the rude nurse. One day, Mitsugu meets a young girl who looks deathly pale and needs assistance. The young girl is a vampire named Mai Vlad Transylvania; while she is a vampire, she doesn't bite or suck blood. Thankfully, Mitsugu is there to help her get back on her feet and get home! Initially, the series was meant to release this fall; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the series was forced to delay to a later date.

The series is the brainchild of industry legend Momuro Oshii and will be directed by Junji Nishimura (True Tears). The script is being worked on, with the collaboration of Oshii, by Kei Yamamura (The Next Generation -Patlabor-). The series will also be running for 12 episodes and will be released through Production I.G. and Ichigo Animation! As for who will be composing the music, Oshii turned to his friend and long time collaborator, Kenji Kawaii (Ghost in the Shell), to work on the music for the series!

In a recent announcement, a new and exciting trailer was revealed for the series that features a brand new character in Maki Watabe. Maki is an aspiring filmmaker who documents everything and has a vast knowledge of vampires. In the trailer, fans can get a glimpse of voice actress Saori Hayami bringing the character to life. Check it out below!





VladLove is shaping up to be a fun and lighthearted series that many fans will enjoy. Will the series be another hit? We would love to hear your comments in the usual spot! VladLove is coming soon!