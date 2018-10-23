Voice Actor Kouji Tsujitani Has Passed Away Due To Stroke
Kouji Tsujitani has passed away at 56 due to a cerebral infarction on the 17th. According to livedoor, several stakeholders found him collapsed in his home on the 17th and passed away after. He was performing a live concert on the 14th and three days later he passed away suddenly.
Voice actor, Kouji Tsujitani, has passed away at the age of 56 due to a cerebral infarction. The voice actor is known for many popular roles over the years, here is a look back at those performances.
Tsujitani had many roles over the years, two of the most popular ones being Miroku from InuYasha and main character Seabook Arno for Mobile Suit Gundam F91. The latest Gundam project was an animated movie aired in 1991 and produced by Sotsu, Shochiku, Atelier Musa and Nagoya Broadcasting Network. InuYasha's latest project was back in 2009, a TV series of 26 episodes that was produced by Aniplex, YTV and Shogakukan. Viz Media has the English license.
Tsujitani had many narration roles as well, he acted in Grand Blue Complete Edition and Super Soccer. He worked as a sound director for the animation project of Grazen. He had roles in the production side of the business as well. My he rest in peace.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]