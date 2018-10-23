Voice Actor Kouji Tsujitani Has Passed Away Due To Stroke

Kouji Tsujitani has passed away at 56 due to a cerebral infarction on the 17th. According to livedoor, several stakeholders found him collapsed in his home on the 17th and passed away after. He was performing a live concert on the 14th and three days later he passed away suddenly.



Tsujitani had many roles over the years, two of the most popular ones being Miroku from InuYasha and main character Seabook Arno for Mobile Suit Gundam F91. The latest Gundam project was an animated movie aired in 1991 and produced by Sotsu, Shochiku, Atelier Musa and Nagoya Broadcasting Network. InuYasha's latest project was back in 2009, a TV series of 26 episodes that was produced by Aniplex, YTV and Shogakukan. Viz Media has the English license.



Tsujitani had many narration roles as well, he acted in Grand Blue Complete Edition and Super Soccer. He worked as a sound director for the animation project of Grazen. He had roles in the production side of the business as well. My he rest in peace.









