Waifu Wednesday: DARLING IN THE FRANXX 20 Reasons Why Zero-Two Tops Them All

Waifu Wednesday: Zero-Two This week we decided to start up a new feature called "Waifu Wednesday", which is similar to "Woman Crush Wednesday" except we pick our favorite anime chicks. For our first week we look at one of our favorite characters in the Darling In The Franxx, which has also been one of the most popular anime to come out during this recent anime season.



Darling In The Franxx is co-produced by Trigger and CloverWorks and premiered on January 13th, 2018. There is also an manga adaptation by Kentaro Yabuki and another 4-koma that began serialization on January 14th, 2018.







In the anime series it is very clear to see who the favorite girl is, Zero-Two. She is known as one of the most infamous pilots of the Franxx. She has klaxosaur blood and red horns which throw off most people when they first meet her. Scroll on down below to see our top 20 reasons why we think she would make the perfect Waifu.

Reasons #20-19: Zero-Two might honestly have one of the best angry resting faces in all of anime. It would probably be best not to cross her or make her mad.







Even when she's having fun in the lake, she can stare you down like you are nothing but fodder.





Reasons #18-17: Zero-Two honestly does whatever she pleases. She breaks all the food rules because... well who is gonna stop her? And hey, don't knock it till you try it!







She knows that she is different from the other pilots and it's easy to tell that this is not her first rodeo against klaxosaurs.





Reasons #16-15: As you can tell from the image above and this one below, she is a sucker girl. Which means she probably has a sweet tooth considering the way she eats her meat.







She likes to be alone often, she is not big on the social interactions. She would rather be on her own and in her own thoughts versus being in a social settings.





Reasons #14-13: Zero-Two absolutely loves to go on adventures and explore. She especially loves to swim in water and just relax from her stressful life.







As you can tell, she loves the ocean more than anywhere else in the world. She enjoys the vastness and mysteriousness of the ocean and how much there is to play in and feed her need to explore.





Reasons #12-11: She enjoys having a good time and is very quick to do whatever seems fun to her, she loves the thrill of doing crazy stunts and the rush of adrenaline that comes with it.







How can you not look into those eyes and see how soft and welcoming they are?





Reasons #10-9: Zero-Two is obviously one of the most strongest Pilots of her time, she has endured and pushed through any obstacle that has been thrown her way so far.







Even though she is very independent and will never ask others for help, she is quick to help those that she loves and cares about. She will always give her friends a hand to get back up.





Reasons #8-7: When she gets in trouble she usually likes to brush it off or play it off. Lets be honest, it's hard to be mad at her when she gets in trouble, I mean how could you be angry at her when she makes a cute face like this?







When she is happy it's very obvious to tell because she has a big grin on her face, she is also a big influencer of everyone elses emotions as she is very straight foward with everyone around her about her feelings.





Reasons #6-5: Although sometimes she might seem very serious, she has very pervy and lewd side to her. As seen in the gif below, she finds that Hiro holding her underwear is very funny.







Even in very serious and stressful times with her team and friends, she likes to break the ice with a comment that is either funny or lewd. In the image below Hiro is very nervous around Zero-Two but she helps break the ice by asking him "You wanna ride me, huh?"





Reasons #4-3: She very rarely takes things seriously which reassures her team that they will be fine. Although it often rubs her teammates wrong at times, she also loves to play pranks on them or tell them stories since they are all still young.







When she wants to, she can be very kind and helpful to her teammates. She even has a very warm and welcoming smile once you get to know her.





