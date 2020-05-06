WANDERING WITCH: THE JOURNEY OF ELAINA Releases Brand New Teaser

Studio C2C is bringing the Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina to life! Hit the jump to check out the brand new teaser and visuals!

In 2016, Jougi Shiraishi launched the light novel series, Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina to positive critical acclaim. The series has twelve volumes and was published by SB Creative and later Yen Press.

The story of the series follows a witch who travels the world for no particular reason other than to discover and learn about the world. At the end of her journey, she will take on a new apprentice, which the reader will have to find out for themselves by the end of the story. The light novel series has also released a manga series by Itsuku Nanao, in the pages of Square Enix's Manga UP! Magazine.

Recently, it was revealed that an anime series would be in the works, with the same title as the manga. The anime will be released under studio C2C and directed by Toshiyuki Kabooka, who will be bringing the stunning and freeing visuals to life with his directorial style.

Along with the new teaser, a 5th visual was released that features the witch and Elaina's mentor, Fran, standing with Elaina back to back. Along with this visual, the other four can be seen below. The other visuals show Elaina as she makes her way through the world, wondering what tomorrow holds while still being the best witch she can be. Take a look!





The new anime brings fun and new energy to the genre and will bring a whole new group of fans to the series. Check out the video below and make sure to share your thoughts on the original series, Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina, in the comments!

It's not about the destination...

What's your favorite story? Does it have a hero who slays a dragon and saves a princess? Or a child of prophecy destined for greatness?

Well, my favorite story is a little different. It's the tale of a witch who travels the world, seeking nothing in particular. With no quest of her own, she's free to wander wherever the wind takes her, adding a few pages to the story of whomever she meets before setting off on her next adventure. At the end of her travels, the witch takes on an apprentice who will one day begin her own journey.

And so the cycle continues, or so the story goes. Now, the witch who starts the story anew...who could she be?



There is currently no release date for Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina.