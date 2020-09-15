WAVE!! SURFING YAPPE!!: Film Project Releases The First Three Minutes For Fans

With the October release of WAVE!! Surfing Yappe!! coming, the team has released the first 3 minutes of the film! Hit the jump to check out the new footage!

WAVE!! Surfing Yappe!! is a film series created by Love&Art that showcases the importance of friendships, especially while growing up. What makes the show even more appealing is the friendships forged thought he sport of surfing.

The franchise, however, is more than just a film series. In fact, the franchise can be found in anything from manga, CDs, radio programs, and even a smartphone game! The film is the most recent venture for the series, and it is looking to make a splash this October!

Following the release of the first film, fans can expect the other two to release throughout the month of October. In preparation for the release, the show's official website released a brand new video of the first three minutes of the film! With its stellar animation, the film is sure to be a hit.

Fans of surfing and heartfelt stories are sure to enjoy this upcoming release. We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments below, and don't forget to check out the new preview!





The project's story is set in the city of Ōarai in Ibaraki prefecture, and centers on Masaki Hinaoka, who befriends transfer student Shō Akitsuki before the summer break, and ends up getting hooked on surfing. Through the sport, Masaki will get to know new friends, and will also drift apart from them in his journey to adulthood.



The first film in WAVE!! Surfing Yappe!! releases in Japan on October 2nd!