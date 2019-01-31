YU-NO Anime Series Reveals A New Visual, Cast And Theme Song

Studio feel's upcoming drama sci-fi anime series, YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world , has revealed its cast, a new visual and artist behind its theme song.

The official YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world website has revealed a main visual, the cast working on the project and the artists behind the theme songs. The manga series that inspired this anime has the same name and is drawn by Souji Ishida.



The anime will feature the same cast as the visual novel from the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita

Yuu Hayashi as Takuya Arima

Ari Ozawa as Yu-No

Maaya Uchida as Kanna Hatano

Saori Ōnishi as Mitsuki Ichijō

Rie Kugimiya as Mio Shimazu

Yu Kobayashi as Eriko Takeda

Rena Maeda as Kaori Asakura

Kaori Nazuka as Ayumi Arima

Taiten Kusunoki as Kōzō Ryūzōji

Yuuki Fujiwara as Masakatsu Yūki

Takuya Eguchi as Hideo Toyotomi



The opening theme song is titled A girl who chants love at the bound of this world and is performed by Asaka. Konomi Suzuki is performing the ending theme song Mirror of Truth, Like a Sword. The anime has an April release date and will have 26 episodes across two cours.



Sitting on the director's chair is Tetsuo Hirakwa, Mai Otsuka is under character design, studio fell. is handling the animation and GENCO is the producer. Keishi Yonao and Ryu Takumi will be composing the music and Kazuya Tanaka handles the sound direction.



The visual novel that the manga and anime adapt has several ways it can end as well as different character routes players can take. According to the director, the anime will show every route the visual novel takes, it will also show the relationships Takuya has.







Takuya Arima is a young student whose father, a historian who has conducted various researches, disappeared recently. During a summer vacation Takuya receives a peculiar package from his missing father, along with a letter containing information about the existence of various parallel worlds. At first Takuya doesn't take it seriously, but soon he realizes that he possesses a device that allows him to travel to alternate dimensions. Is his father alive, after all? If so, where is he?