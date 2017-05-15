50-Minute CHAOS;CHILD Unaired Episode To Hit Japanese Theaters In June
Apparently, there's more stories to be told from the fourth main entry in Studio 5pb.'s (best known for Steins;Gate) Chaos;Child. A select number of Japanese theaters will screen an unaired, 50-minute episode titled Chaos;Child- Silent Sky. This new episode will follow the "routes" of Takuru Miyashiro and Serika Onoe. It will play in select theaters in Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka from June 17-30.
If you want more Chaos; Child, a Winter 2017 anime from 5pb. then you're in luck. A 50-minute, unaired episode will be hitting select Japanese theaters next month. Check out a short teaser trailer.
Previously, Funimation dubbed the series as it aired during the Winter season and we listed the Silver Link produced seinen anime as one to watch in our Winter 2017 Seinen Guide.
