Seinen Headlines Pictures Videos

50-Minute CHAOS;CHILD Unaired Episode To Hit Japanese Theaters In June

50-Minute CHAOS;CHILD Unaired Episode To Hit Japanese Theaters In June

If you want more Chaos; Child, a Winter 2017 anime from 5pb. then you're in luck. A 50-minute, unaired episode will be hitting select Japanese theaters next month. Check out a short teaser trailer.

MarkJulian | 5/15/2017
Filed Under: "Seinen"
Apparently, there's more stories to be told from the fourth main entry in Studio 5pb.'s (best known for Steins;Gate) Chaos;Child. A select number of Japanese theaters will screen an unaired, 50-minute episode titled Chaos;Child- Silent Sky.  This new episode will follow the "routes" of Takuru Miyashiro and Serika Onoe.  It will play in select theaters in Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka from June 17-30.  

Previously, Funimation dubbed the series as it aired during the Winter season and we listed the Silver Link produced seinen anime as one to watch in our Winter 2017 Seinen Guide.
Visit Our Other Sites!
Related Headlines
Grid View List View
Despite Bombing In Japan, BLADE OF THE IMMORTAL Is Coming To North America Despite Bombing In Japan, BLADE OF THE IMMORTAL Is Coming To North America
The live-action Blade of the Immortal movie debuted to mediocre numbers recently in Japan however, that apparently won't stop plans for a North American release at an undisclosed date.
Crunchyroll Fires Back At Anime Strike, Will Also Offer Offline Downloads Crunchyroll Fires Back At Anime Strike, Will Also Offer Offline Downloads
Recently, Amazon's Anime Strike revealed that they would soon be providing download options for the latest new anime episodes of the current season and now Crunchyroll says they'll offer the same!
TOHO Confirms YOUR NAME. BD/DVD Releasing With English Subtitles TOHO Confirms YOUR NAME. BD/DVD Releasing With English Subtitles
With Funimation currently in possession of your name. North American distribution rights and the film still playing in select theaters, you'll likely have a long wait for an English-dub release on home video.
Posted By:
MarkJulian
Member Since 4/29/2016
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]