50-Minute CHAOS;CHILD Unaired Episode To Hit Japanese Theaters In June

Apparently, there's more stories to be told from the fourth main entry in Studio 5pb.'s (best known for Steins;Gate) Chaos;Child. A select number of Japanese theaters will screen an unaired, 50-minute episode titled Chaos;Child- Silent Sky. This new episode will follow the "routes" of Takuru Miyashiro and Serika Onoe. It will play in select theaters in Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka from June 17-30.Previously, Funimation dubbed the series as it aired during the Winter season and we listed the Silver Link produced seinen anime as one to watch in our Winter 2017 Seinen Guide