50-Minute CHAOS;CHILD Unaired Episode To Hit Japanese Theaters In June

Despite Bombing In Japan, BLADE OF THE IMMORTAL Is Coming To North America The live-action Blade of the Immortal movie debuted to mediocre numbers recently in Japan however, that apparently won't stop plans for a North American release at an undisclosed date.

Crunchyroll Fires Back At Anime Strike, Will Also Offer Offline Downloads Recently, Amazon's Anime Strike revealed that they would soon be providing download options for the latest new anime episodes of the current season and now Crunchyroll says they'll offer the same!