AKAME GA KILL! Manga Author Launches A New Manga Next Week

A mysterious new teaser image formanga writer Takahiro'shas fans of his first series very excited. That's because it sure looks like Akame is present in the background. Akame Ga Kill! ended in December (with quite a different finale from the anime ) with a number of loose storylines lefts unanswered. Although the prospect of a continuing spin-off opens the door for more dangling plot threads from AgK to be resolved, Hinoa ga Yuku!'s description sounds like it will only have a loose connection to Akame Ga Kill! as the story appears to occur in a completely different country.Perhaps Wakoku is where Akame traveled after her battle with Esdeath? We should have more answers when the manga debuts on June 24 in Square Enix's Monthly Big Gangan magazine.Whereas Takahiro teamed with Tetsuya Tashiro on Akame Ga Kill!, he's working with relative newcomer, strelka on his new series.