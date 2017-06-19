AKAME GA KILL! Manga Author Launches A New Manga Next Week
A mysterious new teaser image for Akame Ga Kill! manga writer Takahiro's Hinowa ga Yuku! has fans of his first series very excited. That's because it sure looks like Akame is present in the background. Akame Ga Kill! ended in December (with quite a different finale from the anime) with a number of loose storylines lefts unanswered. Although the prospect of a continuing spin-off opens the door for more dangling plot threads from AgK to be resolved, Hinoa ga Yuku!'s description sounds like it will only have a loose connection to Akame Ga Kill! as the story appears to occur in a completely different country.
Hinowa ga Yuku! (Hinowa Conquers) is a new manga debuting next week from writer Akame Ga Kill!'s Takahiro and manga artist newcomer, strelka.
"The story is set in a distant eastern country called Wakoku. Battles for the survival of the fittest have lasted a century in Wakoku. Hinowa is an obscure girl caught in the midst of the upheaval. With resolve in her heart, she will tear these chaotic times asunder."
Perhaps Wakoku is where Akame traveled after her battle with Esdeath? We should have more answers when the manga debuts on June 24 in Square Enix's Monthly Big Gangan magazine.
Whereas Takahiro teamed with Tetsuya Tashiro on Akame Ga Kill!, he's working with relative newcomer, strelka on his new series.
