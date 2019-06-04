COWBOY BEBOP English-Dub Voice Actor Steve Blum Weighs In On John Cho's Casting
The internet is abuzz with the news of the official casting for Netflix's live-action Cowboy Bebop series [CLICK HERE to read].
The voice behind Cowboy Bebop's smooth and captivating Spike Spiegel speaks out on John Cho's casting in Netflix's live-action adaptation. Plus, other celebs weigh-in.
The project was first announced by Netflix back in November, so things appear to be moving at a brisk pace, unlike plans for a live-action Hollywood film adaptation that was in development for nearly a decade.
In terms of the casting, most anime fans are focusing on John Cho's selection as Spike Spiegel, the lead character in the original Shinichiro Watanabe series. Below, original English dub voice actor Steve Blum weighs in on Cho's casting.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]