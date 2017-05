Crunchyroll Fires Back At Anime Strike, Will Also Offer Offline Downloads

The anime streaming war certainly appear to be heating up these days. Bitter rivals have become allies (see Crunchyroll and Funimation) and now a powerful new challenger (Amazon's Anime Strike) threatens to upset the balance.When new recently broke that Anime Strike would have a download option , allowing its users to watch the latest episodes in places where there was no internet connection, it was a hot topic of discussion within the anime community. Suddenly, many viewers were rethinking the anime streamer's double pay-wall (Anime Strike is $4.99/month but also requires an Anime Prime membership, which is $99/yr). When Polygon reported on this development, they were actually contacted by a Crunchyroll rep who informed the site that they too would be rolling out the option for downloading episodes. ",” the rep said. “Stay tuned for further developments and news on exactly when this service will be launched.