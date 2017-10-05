Seinen Headlines Pictures Videos

Crunchyroll Fires Back At Anime Strike, Will Also Offer Offline Downloads

Recently, Amazon's Anime Strike revealed that they would soon be providing download options for the latest new anime episodes of the current season and now Crunchyroll says they'll offer the same!

5/10/2017
The anime streaming war certainly appear to be heating up these days.  Bitter rivals have become allies (see Crunchyroll and Funimation) and now a powerful new challenger (Amazon's Anime Strike) threatens to upset the balance.  

When new recently broke that Anime Strike would have a download option, allowing its users to watch the latest episodes in places where there was no internet connection, it was a hot topic of discussion within the anime community.  Suddenly, many viewers were rethinking the anime streamer's double pay-wall (Anime Strike is $4.99/month but also requires an Anime Prime membership, which is $99/yr). When Polygon reported on this development, they were actually contacted by a Crunchyroll rep who informed the site that they too would be rolling out the option for downloading episodes.  "Our breadth of titles and relationships within the anime industry can’t be beat,” the rep said. “We know offline streaming is important to our viewers, and we're working to bring this feature to the platform in 2017 so that fans can keep up with their favorite shows wherever they are."

Stay tuned for further developments and news on exactly when this service will be launched.
