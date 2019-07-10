Filming For Netflix's COWBOY BEBOP Has Officially Begun; Get Your First Look At The Corgi Ein

Months after the main cast reveal, Netflix has officially announced the start of filming on their live-action Cowboy Bebop series with an exciting new behind-the-scenes video. Check it out after the jump.

Netflix officially unveiled the main cast of their live-action Cowboy Bebop series several months ago, and now the streaming giant has announced the start of filming on the forthcoming anime adaptation with a cool new behind-the-scenes video.



Running just under a minute, the video doesn't reveal much about the series, but it does assemble some of the show's biggest stars and reveals another member of the Bebop crew: The loveable corgi Ein.



While most fans of the original anime will undoubtedly be excited to see the genetically modified dog, many have noticed that there is still no word on whether Radical Edward, a character that had a strong rapport with Ein, will appear in the live-action series.



Cowboy Bebop, which stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda and Alex Hassell, will be produced and written by Christopher Yost (Thor), who will also serve as showrunner along with Andre Nemec, Josh Appelbaum, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg.





