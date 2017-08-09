First Trailer For Studio Deen, Production I.G. And Netflix's NEO YOKIO Released

Netflix's Neo Yokio anime is directed by Vampire Weekend vocalist Ezra Koenig and stars Jaden Smith, Jude Law, Susan Surandon, Steve Buscemi, and Jason Schwartzman. Though it's produced by Studio Deen and Production I.G., it's doubtful that the series will ever be streamed in anything other than English.



As far as the footage goes, Neo Yoki appears to be Deen and I.G.'s attempt to appease to Western sensibilities as the show visually looks closer to the Boondocks than something you'd traditionally find in Japan. Check out the first footage below and share your thoughts in the comment section.



The series premieres on Netflix on September 22.







From creator, writer and executive producer Ezra Koenig (Vampire Weekend), writer/executive producer Nick Weidenfeld and his Friends Night banner, Neo Yokio is a new animated series starring the voice talents of Jaden Smith, Susan Sarandon, Jude Law, Tavi Gevinson, Jason Schwartzman, and Desus & Mero, along with Richard Ayoade, Ike Barinholtz, Steve Buscemi, Alexa Chung, Stephen Fry, Katy Mixon, Annet Mahendru, Kiernan Shipka, Willow Smith and Amandla Stenberg. A collaboration with Japanese anime studios Production IG and Studio Deen, along with MOI, the Seoul-based animation studio, the series is a postmodern collage of homages to classic anime, English literature and modern New York fashion and culture. Storyboard artists for the series include Kazuhiro Furuhashi (Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn, Hunter x Hunter, Rurouni Kenshin) and Junji Nishimura (Ranma 1/2, Urusei Yatsura, Pro Golfer Saru).