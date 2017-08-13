Funimation 's GENOCIDAL ORGAN Reveals Home Video Release Plans
Newcomer Geno Studio took over production on Genocidal Organ after Studio Manglobe filed for bankruptcy in 2015. Two years later, the film was released in Japanese theaters on February 3. A limited, two-night run in select North American theaters on July 12 and 13 was provided by Funimation. If you didn't have a theater near you showing the film or simply couldn't find the time, Genocidal Organ will be arriving on home video on November 7. Funimation confirmed the new during its Otakon panel this past weekend in Washington, DC. Stay tuned for further details including whether there's a limited edition copy and what the retail price will set you back for.
If you missed Project Itoh's Genocidal Organ anime film from Geno Studio while it had a limited run in US theaters, here's a second chance to watch on blu-ray.
The war on terror exploded, literally, the day Sarajevo was destroyed by a homemade nuclear device. The leading democracies have transformed into total surveillance states, and the developing world has drowned under a wave of genocides. The mysterious American John Paul seems to be behind the collapse of the world system, and it's up to intelligence agent Clavis Shepherd to track John Paul across the wreckage of civilizations and to find the true heart of darkness—a genocidal organ.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]