GHOST IN THE SHELL: SAC_2045 Officially Renewed For Season 2 Ahead Of The First Season's Debut

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Season 1 released on April 23rd. Prior to the first season's debut, Netflix has renewed the 3D CGI animated series for a second one. Hit the jump...

On April 23rd, Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 will debut on the Netflix streaming service. It's based on the iconic manga of the same name from the 1980s and marks the first time that the series has been adapted with the use of 3D CGI animation. Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama both serve as directors.

What with the first season's release fast-approaching, Netflix recently released an official clip from the series online for all to see as well as some awesome character posters — which you can check out here.

Despite that Season 1 is yet to be released; Netflix has officially renewed Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 for a second season. Shocking, to be sure. It seems the controversial animated series is here to stay for longer than just one twelve-episode season. It's said that Season 2 will feature twelve episodes and conclude the story. Aramaki will be at the helm.

We can only assume that the voice actors will all reprise their roles. Many are expecting the second season to make its debut within the remainder of the year since they're already working on it or in 2021. However, that's just speculation since no official information to do with the second season's release has been disclosed just yet.

In the year 2045, the world has entered a systematic “Sustainable War.” Hired as a mercenary unit, the former members of Japan’s elite Section 9 are faced with the sudden appearance of “Post-Human,” a being with tremendous intelligence and physical capabilities.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 will be available to stream on Netflix from April 23rd, 2020.