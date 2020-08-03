GKids Brings PROMARE Back To U.S. Theaters This April For Two-Night Run
Following Promare's release in Japan on May 24, Promare was released in North American theaters in September and December, thanks to GKids and Fathom Events. Both runs proved extremely popular with the main controversy being that screenings were actually gettting a little too rowdy.
If you've somehow still not watched Studio Trigger and XFLAG's Promare, you'll get one more chance as GKids will screen a subtitled version on April 7 and the English-dub version on April 8.
This latest screening will also include two side-stores: the Side: Galo and Side: Lio prequel shorts. A special message from director Hiroyuki Imaishi will also play before the film starts.
The film is a futuristic reimagining of the Edo period firefighters who displayed their profession via matoi banners.
The first feature-length film from the acclaimed studio TRIGGER, creators of the hit series KILL la KILL and Little Witch Academia, and director Hiroyuki Imaishi (GURREN LAGANN, KILL la KILL), Promare uses a bold cel-shaded visual style to tell a blistering action-adventure story, and is the spiritual successor to many of director Imaishi’s former works.
Thirty years has passed since the appearance of the Burnish, a race of flame-wielding mutant beings, who destroyed half of the world with fire. When a new group of aggressive mutants calling themselves Mad Burnish appears, the epic battle between Galo Thymos, a new member of the anti-Burnish rescue team Burning Rescue, and Lio Fotia, the leader of Mad Burnish begins.
