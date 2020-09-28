Netflix Plans on Resuming COWBOY BEBOP Procuction Before The End of The Week

COWBOY BEBOP is a popular anime series that is on the verge of conquering the live-action world via Netflix, the top streaming platform on the web.

Netflix is still working on its live-action Cowboy Bebop series despite the COVID-19 problem the world is facing right now. Production was put on pause due to an injury on set, but according to a new report, things are finally getting back to normal, and production will begin again.

Deadline's report claims that shooting will begin again on September 30, which is great news because fans have been waiting for years for a live-action adaptation of this wonderful anime.

Now, Hollywood isn’t known for doing justice to anime series coming out of Japan, but things could change with Cowboy Bebop as the folks at Netflix have hired some of the best to take part in the creation of this new series.

Another thing, Cowboy Bebop is being filmed in New Zealand, a country that appears to be on the verge of overcoming the Coronavirus. Since September 28, there have been no new cases of the virus in that country, which could be a sign of things to come.

Description of the series:

In 2071, roughly fifty years after an accident with a hyperspace gateway made the Earth almost uninhabitable, humanity has colonized most of the rocky planets and moons of the Solar System. Amid a rising crime rate, the Inter Solar System Police (ISSP) set up a legalized contract system, in which registered bounty hunters (also referred to as "Cowboys") chase criminals and bring them in alive in return for a reward.