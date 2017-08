New DARLING IN THE FRANKXX Teaser Released By Studio Trigger And A-1 Pictures

One of three anime titles revealed at Anime Expo , A-1 Pictures' Twitter account has released a second teaser for the highly-anticipated upcoming series. The first teaser for the project made its way online the next day after the end of Anime Expo.The video featured more stills but the accompanying text provided a bit more context. The original sci-fi anime is apparently centered on the two individuals featured in the key visual above are "children without names." Additonal text reveals that the male character goes by Code:016 and Code:002. With this project now receiving a second teaser, it's likely it will be the first of the three released.