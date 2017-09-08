Seinen Headlines Pictures Videos

New DARLING IN THE FRANKXX Teaser Released By Studio Trigger And A-1 Pictures

New DARLING IN THE FRANKXX Teaser Released By Studio Trigger And A-1 Pictures

The official Twitter account for A-1 Pictures released a new teaser video for Darling in the Frankxx, one of the 3 new titles revealed at Anime Expo.

MarkJulian | 8/9/2017
Filed Under: "Seinen"
One of three anime titles revealed at Anime Expo, A-1 Pictures' Twitter account has released a second teaser for the highly-anticipated upcoming series.  The first teaser for the project made its way online the next day after the end of Anime Expo.  

The video featured more stills but the accompanying text provided a bit more context.  The original sci-fi anime is apparently centered on the two individuals featured in the key visual above are "children without names." Additonal text reveals that the male character goes by Code:016 and Code:002.   With this project now receiving a second teaser, it's likely it will be the first of the three released.


Atsushi Nishigori (character designer for Gurren Lagann) is directing the series from a script written by Nishigori and Naotaka Hayashi ( Girl Friend BETA). Masayoshi Tanaka (anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day, Highschool of the Dead) is handling character design.It also seems Gurren Lagann director Hiroyuki Imaishi has a special consultant role supervising the action.
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]