New DARLING IN THE FRANKXX Teaser Released By Studio Trigger And A-1 Pictures
One of three anime titles revealed at Anime Expo, A-1 Pictures' Twitter account has released a second teaser for the highly-anticipated upcoming series. The first teaser for the project made its way online the next day after the end of Anime Expo.
The official Twitter account for A-1 Pictures released a new teaser video for Darling in the Frankxx, one of the 3 new titles revealed at Anime Expo.
The video featured more stills but the accompanying text provided a bit more context. The original sci-fi anime is apparently centered on the two individuals featured in the key visual above are "children without names." Additonal text reveals that the male character goes by Code:016 and Code:002. With this project now receiving a second teaser, it's likely it will be the first of the three released.
Atsushi Nishigori (character designer for Gurren Lagann) is directing the series from a script written by Nishigori and Naotaka Hayashi ( Girl Friend BETA). Masayoshi Tanaka (anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day, Highschool of the Dead) is handling character design.It also seems Gurren Lagann director Hiroyuki Imaishi has a special consultant role supervising the action.
