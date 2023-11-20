New Heroine Visual Released For THE 100 GIRLFRIENDS WHO REALLY, REALLY, REALLY, REALLY LOVE YOU Anime Series

As part of the heroine visual features the anime series The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, REALLY Love You has been debuting, Kusuri Yakuzen is here with the newest visual reveal! Read on to learn more about the details with the new visual drop below!

Rentaro Aijo was rejected 100 times in middle school. He visits a shrine and prays for better luck in high school. The God of Love appears and promises that he’ll soon meet 100 people he’s destined to date. But there’s a catch—once destiny introduces someone to him, the two must happily love each other. If they don’t, they’ll die. What will befall Rentaro and his 100 girlfriends in high school?

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really Love You at Bilbury Animation Studios is directed by Hikaru Sato (Dropkick on My Devil!) and is based on the manga by Rikito Nakamura and Yukiko Nozawa. Takashi Aoshima (Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!) composed the series, and Akane Yano (And you thought there is never a girl online?) is over the character design. Fans and newcomers alike can enjoy the TV anime series by streaming it on Crunchyroll! New episodes continue to drop each Sunday, which means new content you won't run out of for awhile!

