PROMARE Anime Film Releases Opening Action Scene Online
The creative team of Imaishi Hiroyuki and Nakashima Kazuki of Gurren Lagann and Kill la Kill, are back with another original creation, the anime film Promare. Ahead of the film's special screening on May 23 and opening in Japan on May 24, a clip has debuted on YouTube, which contains footge from the movie's first action scene.
Studio Trigger and Xflag's highly anticipated Promare anime film has released a new clip, which contains footage from the film's opening action number. Continue on to check it out.
Those in Japan who atttend the special screening will get their hands on a code that can be redeemed online and gain access to a special 10-minute prequel short that begin 24 hrs before the events of the film. The film is a futuristic reimagining of the Edo period firefighters who displayed their profession via matoi banners.
TOHO is distributing the film, so there's an outisde chance that a special screening in the U.S. may occur. Stay tuned to Anime Mojo for future updates.
“The world is up in flames!! The unprecedented disaster is caused by BURNISH, a group of mutants who are able to control flames. But, fear not! GALO and the Burning Rescue Fire Department is ready to extinguish their wrong-doings!”
“A rescue task force compiled specifically to suppress damage caused by the BURNISH. GALO, a fire fighter with “balls to the wall” as his motto joins the task force with a MATOI in his hand.”
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]