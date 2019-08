Studio DEEN's SORCERER STABBER ORPHEN Reboot To Begin Airing In January

Orphen is a Sorcerer drop-out from the prestigious Tower of Fangs. His journey to save Azalie, a girl he looked up to like a sister, has brought him to the bustling city of Totokanta. Here they are reunited for the first time in five years. But what is the truth behind her monstrous transformation, and just what secrets lurk behind the Sword of Baldanders...?

A reboot of the fan-favorite 1998 TV anime series Sorcerer Stabber Orphen was first announced back in March 2018 and we finally know when it will air. The official website for the project uploaded a new video which revealed that the series will start airing in Japan this January.A 24-episode anime adaptation from Studio J.C. Staff originally began airing in 1998 and was followed by a sequel series in 1999. The light novel series concluded in 2003 after 20 volumes.Takayuki Hamana (Library Wars) will be directing the project at DEEN, with Reiko Yoshida (Violet Evergarden) tackling the script and Takahiko Yoshida (Cells at Work!) providing character designs.