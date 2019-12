The KINGDOM TV Anime's Third Season To Air April 2020; New Key Visual Released

After the second season of theTV anime concluded in 2014, a third season was surprisingly announced earlier this year in November. Now, we have a release window for the third season as the offcial website for the anime has confirmed that it will be released April 2020. Additional details should be revealed in the coming weeks, particularly abut the new staff for the show. While there will be a new director, script writer and character designer, voice actors Masakazu Morita, Jun Fukuyama and Rie Kugimiya are all confirmed to return as the 3 main leads.In addition to the release date, a new key visual was also released, which you can check out below.The 56th volume ofwas released on November 19. The first two seasons of the anime total 77 episodes and cover the first 23 volumes of the manga. With 38 million copies sold to date, the ongoing series currently ranks #60 on the list of all-time best-selling manga, sandwiched inbetweenand