The SOLO LEVELING TV Anime Will Be Returning For A Second Season

In what should come as no surprise, the TV anime for one of the most popular manwha (Korean manga or comic) in the world is receiving a second season.

At the conclusion of its first season, the Solo Leveling anime confirmed its return for season 2 with a sizzle reel that also confirmed that season 2 will be titled, Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-.

Crunchyroll simulcast the A-1 Pictures anime as it aired in Japan. Shunsuke Nakashige directed the series from a script penned by Noboru Kimura.

Tomoko Sudo handled the character designs while Hiroyuki Sawano composed the music.

Writer Chugong started Solo Leveling as a web novel in July 2016 before it gained popularity and was converted to a webtoon by artist Jang Sung-rak (Dubu) in March 2018.

D&C Media has collected all 170 chapters of the webtoon and released 9 physical volumes of the series, which concluded on August 30, 2023. Yen Press holds the English-language license for the series and has also released 8 volumes to date. The final volume is slated for release on August 20, 2024.

A sequel manhwa series titled Solo Leveling: Ragnarok has been announced and is set for release in 2024. A web novel is already underway, with Chugong opting to let a different writer, Daul, take the reigns on writing. Ragnarok is expected to receive a webtoon adaptation later this year.

The 12-episode first season of the anime covers the first three volumes of the web toon so readers who can't wait until season 2 should start with volume 04 to pick up from where the anime left off.