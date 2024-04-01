The SOLO LEVELING TV Anime Will Be Returning For A Second Season

In what should come as no surprise, the TV anime for one of the most popular manwha (Korean manga or comic) in the world is receiving a second season.
At the conclusion of its first season, the Solo Leveling anime confirmed its return for season 2 with a sizzle reel that also confirmed that season 2 will be titled, Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-.
Crunchyroll simulcast the A-1 Pictures anime as it aired in Japan. Shunsuke Nakashige directed the series from a script penned by Noboru Kimura.
Tomoko Sudo handled the character designs while Hiroyuki Sawano composed the music.
Writer Chugong started Solo Leveling as a web novel in July 2016 before it gained popularity and was converted to a webtoon by artist Jang Sung-rak (Dubu) in March 2018.
D&C Media has collected all 170 chapters of the webtoon and released 9 physical volumes of the series, which concluded on August 30, 2023. Yen Press holds the English-language license for the series and has also released 8 volumes to date. The final volume is slated for release on August 20, 2024.
A sequel manhwa series titled Solo Leveling: Ragnarok has been announced and is set for release in 2024. A web novel is already underway, with Chugong opting to let a different writer, Daul, take the reigns on writing. Ragnarok is expected to receive a webtoon adaptation later this year.
The 12-episode first season of the anime covers the first three volumes of the web toon so readers who can't wait until season 2 should start with volume 04 to pick up from where the anime left off.
Solo Leveling Official Synopsis: It's been over a decade since the sudden appearance of the "gates"—the paths that connect our world with a different dimension. Since then, certain humans have awakened to supernatural powers. We call these individuals "hunters." Hunters make their living by using their powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates. In this world of tough customers, the low-ranked hunter Jinwoo Sung is known as "the weakest hunter of all mankind." One day, Jinwoo gets fatally injured when he runs into high-rank double dungeons hidden within a low-rank dungeon. Just then, a mysterious quest window appears in front of him. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to accept the quest and starts leveling up... while the others aren't.