The Studio Behind ARCANE Wants To Make An Animated VAGABOND Series

Fortiche, the animation studio behind the League of Legends animated series, Arcane, has let it be known that they're big fans of manga creator Takehiko Inoue, and his period manga series, Vagabond.

They're such big fans that they'd actually be game to make an animated series based on the manga, which retells a fictionalized version of the history of Miyamoto Musashi, a legendary swordsman from 17th-century Japan.

In an interview with Crunchyroll, Fortiche co-founder Pascal Charrue, responded to the question of what manga series would Fortiche tackle if they had their choice.

— Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) July 15, 2024

"That’s a tough question. The first adaptation that comes to mind would be Vagabond by Takehiko Inoue," said Charrue. He continued, "It’s a masterpiece with incredible depth and stunning artwork that would be fascinating to bring to life in animation."

"Although Naoki Urasawa’s works have already seen multiple adaptations, they remain a significant source of inspiration for us."

Vagabond has actually been on hiatus for quite some time. Inoue hasn't worked on the series since 2015, opting to spend his time focusing on the wheel-chair basketball manga series, Real. It's unknown when or if Inoue will ever finish the series.

On Fortiche's side, the studio will need to pick a new project soon as a recent trailer for Arcane season 2 confirmed that the upcoming season would be the last.

However, Riot Games also quickly announced that although there wouldn't be any more seasons of Arcane, several spin-offs were in development.

Vagabond synopsis : Real-life figure Miyamoto Musashi was the most celebrated samurai of all time. The quintessential warrior-philosopher, Musashi authored A Book of Five Rings, a classic treatise in the canon of world philosophy and military strategy. But the path to enlightenment is an endless journey, and to get there through violent means--by way of the sword--makes mere survival an even greater challenge.

At seventeen years of age, Miyamoto Musashi--still known by his childhood name, Shinmen Takezō--was a wild young brute just setting out along the way of the sword.

In the aftermath of the epic Battle of Sekigahara, Takezō finds himself a fugitive survivor on the losing side of the war. Takezō's vicious nature has made him an outcast even in his own village, and he is hunted down like an animal. At this crucial crossroads in Takezō's life, an eccentric monk and a childhood friend are the only ones who can help him find his way.