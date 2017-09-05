Related Headlines

TOHO Confirms YOUR NAME. BD/DVD Releasing With English Subtitles With Funimation currently in possession of your name. North American distribution rights and the film still playing in select theaters, you'll likely have a long wait for an English-dub release on home video.

Comcast And Sony Pictures Reportedly Interested In Buying Funimation A new report from Bloomberg says Comcast and Sony Pictures might be ready to duke it out over acquiring North American anime distributor, merchandise retailer and streaming platform, Funimation.