TOHO Confirms YOUR NAME. BD/DVD Releasing With English Subtitles

With Funimation currently in possession of your name. North American distribution rights and the film still playing in select theaters, you'll likely have a long wait for an English-dub release on home video.

MarkJulian | 5/9/2017
Your Name. is still going strong in select North American theaters.  Through it s fourth week of the film's limited theatrical run from Funimation, the  Makoto Shinkai pic has grossed $4.67M in the U.S.  However, if you just can't quite find the time to venture to the theater or if there isn't a theater close to you that's playing the film, you're in luck.  TOHO Pictures has confirmed that its upcoming July 26 release of your name. on BD/DVD will have Japanese, English, and Chinese subtitles. However, there will be no English-dub as that's naturally being saved for Funimation's home video release.

TOHO is also releasing a  5-disc Collector's Edition 4K Ultra Blu-ray  that includes several extra features and bonus material. To order the TOHO release of Your Name. your best bet would be Amazon JP and google translate.


Pre-orders for the English dub are already available on Amazon UK while the US Amazon only has the your name. light novel available for purchase. However, if you absolutely can't wait, you can order from Amazon UK and have it shipped to the U.S.
