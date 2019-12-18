UPDATE: HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE:Netflix Releases First Poster For Kevin Smith Anime
Earlier this year in August, Netflix announced plans for a Kevin Smith produced He-Man and the Masters of the Universe anime and today, Netflix released the first poster for the series. Based on the hooded image of Skeletor, it appears that this will be another cgi anime from the streaming giant. It was reported at the time that the new anime will pick-up several abandoned storylines from the '80s cartoon series.
The first poster for Kevin Smith's forthcoming anime sequel/reboot of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe seemingly reveals that the series will be cgi.
Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen), Diya Mishra (Magic the Gathering) and Marc Bernardin (Alphas) arew writing the series with Smith serving as showrunner. Powerhouse Animation, the studio behind Netflix's Castlevania anime, is handling production. Interestingly enough, it appears that the anime has dropped its original Masters of the Universe: Revelation title and will now simply go by He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.
Back in October, Smith was asked when fans would get a first look at actual footage from the series, to which he replied, that while he wasn' 100% sure, he'd guess 6 months later, making April the likely date footage would start to be released. Do you plan on watching the anime when its released? Or are you waiting on some actual footage to drop before deciding? Let us know in the comment section below.
UPDATE: Well, it turns out Netflix and Mattel are partnering for a "second" He-Man animated series. Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe: Retaliation is completely separate and will utilize 2D animation. The He-Man and the Masters of the Universe poster above is for the second series, which will be a 3D CG reboot from House of Cool and CGCG (Trollhunters). Bryan Q Miller (Smallville) is serving as story editor. Jeff Matsuda and Susan Corbin in producer roles. Adam Bonnett, Christopher Keenan and Rob David are serving as executive producers.
