WEATHERING WITH YOU's Soundtrack From RADWIMPS Wins Big At The 34th Japan Gold Disc Award

may have failed to reach the same box office heights as(which became the highest grossing anime film of all-time) but its certainly no slouch. The film continues to pick up distinguished honors after previously securing a major win at the 13th Asia Pacific Screen Awards. However, its latest award is for the film's soundtrack, which was provided by the J-rock band RADWIMPS.The film's soundtrack won in the Animation Album of The Year cateogry, meaning that Weathering With You had the highest-selling anime soundtrack of any anime film released in 2019. The most recent sales chart for the album revealed that over 128,487 CD copies were sold in Japan to go along with 51,265 digital album downloads. RADWIMPS also provided the soundtrack for Your Name