A DESTRUCTIVE GOD SITS NEXT TO ME: New Promo Revealed For Anime

A new promo to the anime, A Destructive God Sits Next to Me, has been released. Hit the jump to check out the new footage to the series!

Arata Aki's A Destructive God Sits Next to Me, tells teh story of a young man who tries his best to avoid being the straight man to a strange classmate. However that is exactly what happens when a student claims to have god like abilities. Recently, an announcement came that an anime adaption of the series would be coming! A second promo was released, this week, that showcases the new opening theme, "Take mo' Chance" by a band called all at once.







Excited for the new series? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments! A Destructive God Sits Next to Me premiers, in Japan, on Januay 11th!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE