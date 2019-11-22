A DESTRUCTIVE GOD SITS NEXT TO ME: New Promo Revealed For Anime
Arata Aki's A Destructive God Sits Next to Me, tells teh story of a young man who tries his best to avoid being the straight man to a strange classmate. However that is exactly what happens when a student claims to have god like abilities. Recently, an announcement came that an anime adaption of the series would be coming! A second promo was released, this week, that showcases the new opening theme, "Take mo' Chance" by a band called all at once.
A new promo to the anime, A Destructive God Sits Next to Me, has been released. Hit the jump to check out the new footage to the series!
Excited for the new series? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments! A Destructive God Sits Next to Me premiers, in Japan, on Januay 11th!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]