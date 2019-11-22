 A DESTRUCTIVE GOD SITS NEXT TO ME: New Promo Revealed For Anime
A new promo to the anime, A Destructive God Sits Next to Me, has been released. Hit the jump to check out the new footage to the series!

Arata Aki's A Destructive God Sits Next to Me, tells teh story of a young man who tries his best to avoid being the straight man to a strange classmate. However that is exactly what happens when a student claims to have god like abilities. Recently, an announcement came that an anime adaption of the series would be coming! A second promo was released, this week, that showcases the new opening theme, "Take mo' Chance" by a band called all at once.



Excited for the new series? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments! A Destructive God Sits Next to Me premiers, in Japan, on Januay 11th!
