Check Out Two Previews For A-1 Picture's Spring 2018 Anime IT'S DIFFICULT TO LOVE AN OTAKU

Though the Spring 2018 anime season is still a ways away, that didn't stop A-1 Pictures from bringing two previews for its upcoming adaptation of Fujita's Wotaku ni Koi wa Muzukashii (It's Difficult to Love an Otaku) to Comiket. As we're so far away, no actual animation was shown, just character designs along with confrimation of an April 2018 release date and the voice cast (Arisa Date voices Narumi Momose, while Kento Ito portrays Hirotaka Nifuji).



What might be a bit troubling is the fact that it's airing on Japan's Noitamina programming block (a late night programming block aimed at adults) which currently has an exclusive deal with Amazon's Anime Strike. If you haven't already bit the bullet and paid Anime Strike's double paywall, will this be the serious that finally gets you to do so?



Then again, there are rumblings that with Sony purchasing Funimation, Amazon might make a play for Crunchyroll, thus creating two anime streaming powerhouses. It's just speculation for now but a lot can happen in the 8 months between now and when Fujita's Wotaku ni Koi wa Muzukashii airs.







After discovering that they work at the same company a gaming crazed otaku and a fujoshi meet each other for the first time since middle school. After some post-work drinking session they begin dating, but will it be a perfect relationship for the two?