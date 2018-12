KING OF PRISM: SHINY SEVEN STARS Anime Film Reveals Additional Cast

Studio Tatsunoko Production's upcoming music sports shoujo anime film, King Of Prism: Shiny Seven Stars , has shared additional cast members and characters. Here is more information.

The staff behind the upcoming shojo music anime film, King of Prism: Shiny Seven Stars, has revealed additional cast members joining the project. These new members are part of The Shuffle group and are the following: Koutarou Hashimoto as Tsurugi Okachimachi,

Wataru Urata as Kokoro Gotanda,

Norihito Hase as Mondo Uguisudani and

Takuhiro Eda as Mitsuba Kanda. These characters are part of the idol group YMT29. Other groups joining the show and their respective members are:

Trigen

Aoi Ueno

Ataru Shinōkubo

Hakushi Meguro







K-4-B (KyunKyun KiraKira Baby's)

Munehisa Tamachi

Hajime Tabata

Teru Nippori

Ayano Nishinippori

Ace Ikebukuro (also a member of The Shuffle)





Go! Go! Glorious

Noel Tokyo

Yoshiki Akihabara

Yakumo Mejiro

Fumiya Yoyogi

Mel Harajuku

Mikado Shibuya



No Weekend

Tatsuki Shimbashi

Miyabi Yūrakuchō

Shisui Shinagawa

Kitarō Ōtsuka

Kanata Ebisu (also a member of Otogi)



Otogi

Tōma Komagome

Harry Sugamo

Hatoya Ōsaki

Kanata Ebisu (also a member of No Weekend)



Jackie & Hikaru

Takayuki Shinjuku

Hikaru Hamamatsuchō



Cast

Junta Terashima as Shin Ichijo Soma Saito as Yukinojo Tachibana Tasuku Hatanaka as Taiga Kogami Taku Yashiro as Kakeru Juoin Masashi Igarashi as Minato Takahashi Takuma Nagatsuka as Leo Saionji Yuma Uchida as Yu Suzuno Shouta Aoi as Louis Kisaragi Shunsuke Takeuchi as Alexander Yamato Tomokazu Sugita as George Takadanobaba Tetsuya Kakihara as Koji Mihama Tomoaki Maeno as Hiro Hayami Toshiki Masuda as Kazuki Nishina Toshihiko Seki as Hijiri Himuro Showtaro Morikubo as Rei Kurokawa Daisuke Namikawa as Ryo Yamada Shinichiro Miki as Jin Norizuki

Avex Pictures is producing it. The movie's prequel aired on June 10, 2017, Yukio Nagasaki is the sound director and Mai Matsuura is the character designer. The main voice cast consists of: Shouta Aoi as Louis Kisaragi, Tomaki Maeno as Hiro Hayami, Tetsuya Kakihara as Kouji Mihama, Toshiki Masuda as Kazuki Nishina and Junta Terashima as Shin Ichijou.

The other films mentioned in the video are King of Prism: Shiny Seven Stars II, which airs on March 23, 2019. The third part with the same name which airs on April 13, 2019 and the fourth part which airs on May 4, 2019. These four films are connected and will feature the same characters or storylines.